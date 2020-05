Ondo State Government has discharged five COVID-19 patients after recovering from the virus.

This was disclosed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.



Those newly discharged take the total number of discharged cases in the state to 11.



"Another five patients were discharged from our infectious disease hospital today bringing down the total number of active cases of #COVID19 in Ondo State to four. #WarAgainstCovid19," Akeredolu tweeted.



Ondo so far has a total of 16 confirmed cases and one death.