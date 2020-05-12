President Buhari Replaces Late Ebonyi Ex-Lawmaker On Federal Character Commission Board

The appointment of the late Okwuru alongside 37 others was contained in a letter Buhari sent to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation on April 28, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced a former House of Representative member, Tobias Okwuru, who was named as a member of the Federal Character Commission board two months after his death.

But in a letter on Tuesday, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said Buhari had requested the replacement of four nominees including Okwuru. 

He said, “In compliance with the provision of section 156(1) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as members of the Federal Character Commission as replacement of my earlier submission for Delta, Ebonyi, Lagos and Nasarawa states,” the President’s letter read.

Aside Okwuru, those replaced are Moses A (Delta), Afamefuna Osi (Ebonyi), Wasiu Kayode (Lagos) and Alakayi Mamman (Nasarawa).  See Also Politics President Buhari Appoints Dead Ebonyi Ex-Lawmaker To Board Of Federal Character Commission 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

