Scrapping Almajiri System Won’t Solve Problem, Kano Senator Tells Northern Governors

Gaya, who recalled that he was once an almajiri, said moving the almajiris from one state to the other has only worsened the COVID-19 crisis and heaped more burden on the parents of such children, who are already overwhelmed by poverty.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2020

The abolition of the almajiri system by Northern Governors Forum is not a good decision, the Senator representing Kano South, Kabiru Gaya, has said.

Gaya, who recalled that he was once an almajiri, said moving the almajiris from one state to the other has only worsened the COVID-19 crisis and heaped more burden on the parents of such children, who are already overwhelmed by poverty.

The senator spoke in an interview with Channels Television on Monday monitored by SaharaReporters. 

He said, “Scrapping the almajiri system won’t solve our problems. We have to think of a way to educate them. I was an almajiri. When I was in primary school, I came back in the evening to the almajiri School. And we are contributing our best to the country as a former almajiri today.

“Packing those children to homes where their parents cannot feed them will only expose them to crime. The governors should put heads together. You don’t make a law and do not provide an alternative. Instead of transporting them back to their states, the government should create more schools where the children can go and get a better form of education and enjoy the Quaranic education as well.  See Also Politics Almajiri System Has To End Because It Has Not Worked For Northern Nigeria, Says Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

“Most of us started from the almajiri school and then we moved to our primary schools later and continued with Islamic education in the Quaranic school. The governors in the North should sit together again and find a way to get a solution.

“The movement of almajiri from one state to another will not solve our problems because you could see that some were moved from one state to another and they are COVID-19 patients who spreading the disease to other states.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Abia Governor, Kalu, Remains In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court To Deliver Judgment On SIM Card Case On Thursday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Chinese National Loses $300,000 To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Names Lagos, Five Other Cities For WHO COVID-19 Drug Trial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Abia Governor, Kalu, Remains In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Coronavirus Will Expose Businessmen Who Pose As Pastors –Catholic Bishop
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Our COVID-19 Remedy Was Rejected By The West Because It’s “African”, Madagascar President Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court To Deliver Judgment On SIM Card Case On Thursday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Money COVID-19: Nigerians Lament Deduction Of “Crazy” Stamp Duties By Banks
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Ex-President Of Nigerian Society Of Engineers, Inuwa, Dies
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad