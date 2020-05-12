Scrapping Almajiri System Won’t Solve Problem, Kano Senator Tells Northern Governors

The abolition of the almajiri system by Northern Governors Forum is not a good decision, the Senator representing Kano South, Kabiru Gaya, has said.

Gaya, who recalled that he was once an almajiri, said moving the almajiris from one state to the other has only worsened the COVID-19 crisis and heaped more burden on the parents of such children, who are already overwhelmed by poverty.

The senator spoke in an interview with Channels Television on Monday monitored by SaharaReporters.

He said, “Scrapping the almajiri system won’t solve our problems. We have to think of a way to educate them. I was an almajiri. When I was in primary school, I came back in the evening to the almajiri School. And we are contributing our best to the country as a former almajiri today.

“Packing those children to homes where their parents cannot feed them will only expose them to crime. The governors should put heads together. You don’t make a law and do not provide an alternative. Instead of transporting them back to their states, the government should create more schools where the children can go and get a better form of education and enjoy the Quaranic education as well. See Also Politics Almajiri System Has To End Because It Has Not Worked For Northern Nigeria, Says Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai

“Most of us started from the almajiri school and then we moved to our primary schools later and continued with Islamic education in the Quaranic school. The governors in the North should sit together again and find a way to get a solution.

“The movement of almajiri from one state to another will not solve our problems because you could see that some were moved from one state to another and they are COVID-19 patients who spreading the disease to other states.”