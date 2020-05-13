BREAKING: Gambari, New Chief Of Staff To President Buhari, Arrives Aso Rock Villa

Newly appointed Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, has arrived the Presidential Villa in Abuja to assume his new role.

A source told SaharaReporters that Gambari will be presented during the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council to be presided over by President Buhari today.

Gambari, from Ilorin, Kwara State, was Minister of External Affairs when Buhari was military head of state in 1983-85.