COVID-19: Borno Government Suspends Lockdown Indefinitely

Chairman of Borno State Response Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19, who is also the state’s deputy governor, Hon. Usman Umar Kadafur, has said that the state government decided to suspend the three-week old lockdown but with stringent measures to be adopted by both the government and people.

He also commended the people of the state for their support and cooperation during the lockdown while appealing to the state association of Ulamas and CAN to ensure strict compliance with the face masks wearing and maintenance of social distancing in mosques and churches during worship.

The deputy governor stated this in a statement on Wednesday night before the expiration of the lockdown by 10:30pm.

The statement further warned tricycle riders and other public transport operators to adhere strictly to the established rules and guidelines of wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

It also warned hotels and alcohol joints are still closed and the law on liquor will be applied to any defaulter.

The statement also stated that henceforth, five times prayers are allowed in mosques while Christians will open churches and conduct their services based on the recommendation of CAN leadership as agreed.