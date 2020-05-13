COVID-19: Nigerians Lambast PDP For Supporting Wike Over Demolition Of Hotels

Nigerians are expressing their displeasure with the PDP for supporting Wike. Some of them took to social media to demand an apology from the governor.

by Sahara Reporters May 13, 2020

Nigerians have berated the Peoples Democratic Party for backing the demolition of hotels by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Wike had personally supervised the demolition of Prudent Hotel, Eleme, and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne Local Government Area of the state because the hotel management flouted the state executive order put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The action of the governor has attracted criticism from Nigerians who condemned Wike for acting rashly and with impunity. Despite the criticism, the PDP has thrown its weight behind Wike, saying he acted in the interest of his people.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke with SaharaReporters, insisted that the governor's action was aimed at protecting his people. See Also Sahara Reporters PDP Backs Governor Wike On Demolition Of Hotels In Rivers Despite Public Criticism 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

Umenta Braith, who tweets @umenta, urged Wike to apologize to the people.

“Governor Wike should just swallow his pride and apologize. Inside him, he knows he has messed up....but it's not easy to admit guilt publicly but he has to,” he said.

@Dave_Jimm tweeted, “His action was illegal and overly emotional because it wasn't backed by any law. When the air clears, the state will be sued and compensation may be won by the owners.”

@Lasmo99 said, “@OfficialPDPNig and @GovWike #Doublestandard protection of people. It seems some are more protected than others. I am sure he wouldn't have destroyed them if they were owned by a PDP party member. It's probably owned by one opposition party member.”

@LadokeD said, “Of course, the PDP is a party of fraudsters and very wicked people, otherwise how can anybody justify Governor Wike’s reckless demolition of two hotels because their owners broke the lockdown order? See Also Sahara Reporters Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

“The Yorubas will say ‘ori bibe ko ni ogun ori fifo’ - beheading is not the treatment for headache.”

@lagosfinest said, “Now, it’s a clear that dictatorship is what all these socialists can only offer. Wike doesn't have compassion, which means he's not a leader but a tyrant.”

@Facacm1 tweeted, “It is not fear to revenge, for two wrongs will never make it right. He felt he was defending the interest of the citizens…he might not know it will turn against him.”

@enitioluwafe said, “It is finished. I was thinking his party would check the excesses. Too poor.”

@UjiroOduokpe wrote, “Of course, what do you expect. APC also exhibit the same behaviour.”

