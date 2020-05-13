Delta Discharges Three COVID-19 Patients, Records Five New Cases

The new five cases brings to 22 the total number of confirmed infections in the state with three deaths.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2020

Barely three hours after the Delta State Government discharged three COVID-19 patients from the state isolation centres, five new cases of the virus were recorded in the city.

The new five cases brings to 22 the total number of confirmed infections in the state with three deaths. 

Confirming the new cases on Wednesday, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed that they were recorded in Warri South and Oshimili North local government areas of the state with four in the Warri and one in the Asaba axis of the state.

He said, “Five new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Delta State. Four from Warri-South and one from Oshimili-North. Total confirmed cases is now 22.”

