Group Petitions President Buhari, National Crime Agency Over Gross Financial Misconduct, Abuse Of Office By Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa

The Independent Diaspora Nigerians Against Corruption has written President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Crime Agency over series of financial misconducts, abuse of office and breach of public trust by Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

The group, in the petition signed by Matthew Olaneye, informed the President and NCA how Obasa through his cronies diverted millions of naira from the coffers of the state government for personal use.

In line with the whistle-blowing policy of the Nigerian Government, the group called for the need to investigate and scrutinize the activities of Obasa with the view of bringing justice to the democratic process of the state.

SaharaReporters had in the past weeks revealed some of the financial corruption being perpetrated by Obasa whereby he laundered millions of naira from the state’s treasury. Mudashiru Obasa

The group stated that Obasa, without proper adherence to laid down procedures and statutory approval acquired 40 cars for the use of members of the Assembly as well as acquiring 11 other vehicles.

The group also revealed how Obasa illegally acquired for himself a guest house belonging to the state.

The group wrote, “Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa unilaterally and without approval sold a guest house situated at Alfred Gardens, Oregun, Lagos, and belonging to Lagos State House of Assembly.

“Rt. Hon. Obasa diverted the proceeds of the illegal transaction and subsequently acquired the guest house through cronies.

“Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa inflated costs of renovation of Speaker’s Lodge for which millions of naira was diverted from the coffers of Lagos State House of Assembly and has also acquired several landed properties in his Lagos neighbourhoods with illicit proceeds.

“Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa purchased a bullet-proof car at an inflated cost of N300m while the market value was less than N100m. The purchase of the vehicle negated statutory procurement procedures of Lagos State Government. The purchase of the vehicle constitutes flagrant abuse of office.

“Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa Illegally approved and released N45,700,000.00 quarterly to a company; Messrs Bloggers Media for a non-existing quarterly media promotion. Please note that the corruption embedded in this transaction has been published by popular online media; Sahara Reporters on April 18, 2020 -http://saharareporters.com/2020/04/18/exclusive-wasteful-spending-public-funds-lagos-assembly-speaker-obasa-approves-n475m.”

Asserting that a thorough investigation of transactions of Lagos State House of Assembly under the leadership of Obasa would reveal monumental breach of public trust as manifested by penchant for diverting contracts and projects into companies where he has vested interests through cronies, the Independent Diaspora Nigerians Against Corruption mentioned that Obasa not only operates 65 banks accounts to cover up his corrupt acts but also “deployed fictitious companies as fronts to secure public contracts and for the purposes of laundering public funds’ from the state government.”

It said, “Notable amongst these companies is a certain De-Kingrun Multipurpose Nigeria Limited with CAC No: RC 748741 where the six children of Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa are shareholders.

“Obasa perpetrates corrupt activities through several companies and individuals which include but not limited to the following: Davedab Global Services, Swifthill International Ventures, Cream On Ice Services, Whitehoney Enterprises, Quick Solution International Ventures, Adesav International Ventures, De-Kingrun Multipurpose Nigeria Limited, Fabric Splash Ventures, A.B Delco Nigeria Company, Savage Adedoyin Gabriel, Adebayo Adedoyin David, Baruwa Okeowo Idris, Ajibosin Adenike Basirat, Sanni Adebowale Azeez, and Folake +1 (678) 654-5914 (Resident in the US). See Also Exclusive Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House

“Miss Folake, a resident in the United States of America with telephone number +1(678)654-5914 has been one of the major fronts/cronies of illegal financial fraud for Rt, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. A careful investigation of this individual would reveal the two properties she has purchased in the USA on behalf of Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa.

“It is also on records that Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa continued to allocate funds for the Lagos State House of Assembly guest house in Ikeja GRA, Lagos in the yearly budget of the Assembly, in spite of the fact that Lagos State House of Assembly no longer uses the guest house and has stopped the rent of the guest house. It will interest you that fund is regularly appropriated for this guest house yearly and diverted for the personal use of the Speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa.”

The Independent Diaspora Nigerians Against Corruption stated that it was high time the government investigated the activities of Obasa as they constitute impunity and at variance with the anti-corruption posture of the Nigerian Government.

“Therefore, the need to put Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa under scrutiny and check has become imperative to secure the commonwealth of Lagos State as well as to guarantee integrity of the legislative arm of government of Lagos State.

“We therefore urge the NCA and your excellency as a crusader of anti-corruption in our country to act accordingly and instigate a thorough and detailed investigation of Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and his corrupt activities to bring about justice and protect the sanctity of democratic process in Lagos state and our country Nigeria,” the group added. See Also Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him