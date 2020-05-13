Ilorin Emir Thanks Buhari For Appointing Gambari As Chief Of Staff

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2020

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Prof Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

Sulu-Gambari in a statement by his media aide, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, described the appointment as a great honour to the entire people of Ilorin Emirate and Kwarans at large.

He noted that the choice of the former diplomat would be justified by outstanding contributions, administrative experience, scholarship and excellence, which he would inject into the President Buhari-led government towards ensuring good governance, democratic dividends as well as shared prosperity in the nation.

While congratulating Prof Gambari on the new appointment, the monarch wished him a successful tenure in office.

He said, "He will surely bring to fore his wealth of experience as an academician, former minister, former diplomat, former university chancellor, prince of the renowned Alimi dynasty, family man and community leader of high repute.”

