Katsina Deputy Speaker Weeps Over Insecurity, Says State Now Compared To Borno As A Result Of Killings

Tafoki, who represents Faskari constituency, broke down in tears during a special sitting on insecurity by the Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2020

Deputy Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Shehu Tafoki, on Wednesday cried profusely while talking about rising insecurity in his constituency.

He said hardly a day went by without reported attacks across the area, adding that many have been killed, maimed and kidnapped.

He said hardly a day went by without reported attacks across the area, adding that many have been killed, maimed and kidnapped. File Photo ChannelsTV

The lawmaker said Faskari Local Government Area can now be compared to Borno State due to the level of killings.

“Even last night, these bandits attacked Daudawa where they kidnapped four people and injured many,” he said.

During the sitting, other lawmakers lamented the situation in their respective constituencies as well. 




 

