Katsina Deputy Speaker Weeps Over Insecurity, Says State Now Compared To Borno As A Result Of Killings

Deputy Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Shehu Tafoki, on Wednesday cried profusely while talking about rising insecurity in his constituency.

Tafoki, who represents Faskari constituency, broke down in tears during a special sitting on insecurity by the Assembly.

He said hardly a day went by without reported attacks across the area, adding that many have been killed, maimed and kidnapped. File Photo

The lawmaker said Faskari Local Government Area can now be compared to Borno State due to the level of killings.

“Even last night, these bandits attacked Daudawa where they kidnapped four people and injured many,” he said.

During the sitting, other lawmakers lamented the situation in their respective constituencies as well.







