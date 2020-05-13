N19.6bn: Ihedioha Can Only Account For N3.7bn Spent Under His Watch, Says PDP

Hope Uzodinma, governor of the state, had ordered a probe of N19.63bn “missing” local government funds.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2020

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of the state, has no intention to stop any probe against him.

Hope Uzodinma, governor of the state, had ordered a probe of N19.63bn “missing” local government funds.

The panel set up by Uzodinma had reviewed expenditures of the 27 local governments of Imo, querying various officers and MDAs to explain expenditures totalling N19.63bn. 

But Ihedioha had approached the state high court, seeking to restrain the panel from inviting him.

Listed as defendants in the suit are the Imo State House of Assembly, the Speaker, and the Clerk of the House.

In its statement, Imo PDP said the probe covered January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019 when Rochas Okorocha was governor.

The statement reads, “It is instructive to note that H.E. Rochas Okorocha was the Imo State governor from January 1, 2019 to May 28, 2019. Whereas, H.E. Rt . Hon Emeka Ihedioha was the Imo State governor from May 29, 2019 to December 31st 2019 that the Interim Audit Report covered.

“It should be noted that of the N19.63bn LGA expenditures in question, approximately N16bn was expended between January 1 to May 28 2019, during the administration of Rochas Okorocha. It was only the sum of approximately N3.7bn that was spent by the 27 LGAs between May 29, 2019 to December 31,2019 during the administration of Ihedioha.

“So, effectively it is the expenditure of N3.7bn that the LGAs during the administration of Ihedioha should explain and account for, not N19.63bn as is being claimed and bandied about everywhere, by the current Commissioner of Information acting on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodinma of APC.

“The remaining sum of approximately N16bn should be accounted for by the regime of former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

“It was therefore surprising and smelt of a kangaroo proceedings for the Imo State House of Assembly to purport to invite officials of government during Ihedioha’s period of service to come to the House of Assembly to explain the whereabouts of the so-called missing N19.63bn. 

“Indeed, the debate of the motion to investigate the interim audit report at the House of Assembly showed extreme bias and a clear premeditated case of witch-hunt, without any pretense to impartiality and objectivity.”

The statement also explained why Ihedioha headed to the court, saying he is more interested in justice being done than to evade summons.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ilorin Emir Thanks Buhari For Appointing Gambari As Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Tricked Ex-State Governor, Ambode, To Collect N350m For Five-day Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari's New Chief Of Staff Is Gambari Is More Subtle And Even More Dangerous Than Late Abba Kyari By Ambassador Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lawmakers Move To Cancel Chinese Loans Over Alleged Fraudulent Terms
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion On Gambari’s Appointment As Chief Of Staff By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ilorin Emir Thanks Buhari For Appointing Gambari As Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Tricked Ex-State Governor, Ambode, To Collect N350m For Five-day Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Reform Advocate Reacts To Withdrawal Of E-Money’s Police Escort
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Medical Director Of Kastina General Hospital Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad