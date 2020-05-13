Nine Boko Haram Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Injured In Gunfight In Borno, Says Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its troops killed nine Boko Haram insurgents during a gunfight earlier in the day.

SaharaReporters had reported how troops in Mainok, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State exchanged fire with the insurgents.

Some residents of the community, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the insurgents entered the community and immediately proceeded to the army base.

But in a statement, Army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, said two soldiers were slightly wounded and situation in the area had been normalised.

He said, “Troops of Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE have successfully staged an ambush at identified Boko Haram terrorists crossing point at Mainok-Jakana axis in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State at about 1830 hours on the 13th of May 2020.b

"So far, nine Boko Haram terrorists lost their lives, two gun trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns have been captured and exploitation is ongoing by the troops. Two soldiers are slightly wounded."