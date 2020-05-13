Police Arrest IPOB Members, Recover 13 Stolen AK-47 Rifles

Parading the suspects in Asaba, the state capital, Hafiz Inuwa, the state commissioner of police, alleged that the men, who were arrested in April, were behind the numerous attacks on policemen in Asaba and environs.

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2020

The Delta State Police Command on Wednesday said that it had arrested nine suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and recovered 13 police service rifles from them.

Parading the suspects in Asaba, the state capital, Hafiz Inuwa, the state commissioner of police, alleged that the men, who were arrested in April, were behind the numerous attacks on policemen in Asaba and environs. File photo of IPOB members demonstrate in Onitsha. NAN

Besides, police also said it discovered three undercover training grounds operated by the group at Ibusa, Okpanam, and Illah communities in the state.

He said, “Following recent series of attacks on policemen and snatching of service rifles, we have recorded great success with the arrest of these criminal elements.

“These principal suspects with strong links to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra were arrested and they have made confessional statements.

“On April 5, at about 8.15pm while acting on a tip-off, police operatives swooped on Ugwunwosu camp of the IPOB members and recovered arms and ammunition snatched from policemen.

“Items recovered include, 10 AK-47 rifles with police service numbers and 10 magazines with 200 rounds of ammunition.

“Also, on April 24 one of the suspects, Christian Ndiogulu, led detectives to IPOB training camp in Ibusa, where another AK-47 rifle with 20 rounds of ammunition was recovered.

“On April 29, two other suspects in the group led police detectives to Idumogi Forest in Okpanam community where they buried stolen police rifles.

“The police recovered two AK-47 rifles, one smoke gun, one smoke canister, four AK-47 magazines, 212 rounds of ammunition, a set of Allen keys and a hand bag.”

He said that in all, a total of 13 police service rifles allegedly stolen during attacks on police patrol teams in the state were recovered.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Reform Advocate Reacts To Withdrawal Of E-Money’s Police Escort
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police COVID-19: Ondo Police Commissioner Urges Officers To Stop Entry Of Persons Into State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Denying Me Access To My Famiy, Lawyer, Food - Dino Melaye
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Police Hit-and-run Driver Kills Policeman In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Enter The President’s New Chief Of Staff By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari's New Chief Of Staff Is Gambari Is More Subtle And Even More Dangerous Than Late Abba Kyari By Ambassador Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Letter How Gambari Prematurely Retired Me And Other Yoruba Diplomats By Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Tricked Ex-State Governor, Ambode, To Collect N350m For Five-day Conference
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lawmakers Move To Cancel Chinese Loans Over Alleged Fraudulent Terms
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Five Female Employees Of Nigeria Immigration Service Who Participated In Falz's 'Don't Rush' Challenge Punished With Redeployment To Borno, Yobe, Others
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Announces Gambari As New Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Ibrahim Gambari, PH1 (Public Hypocrite No. 1) By Okpia Egbe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Balarabe Musa Knocks Northern Governors Over Almajiri Policy, Urges Them To Emulate Awolowo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad