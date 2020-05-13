President Buhari Announces Gambari As New Chief Of Staff

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported the appointment of the former Minister of External Affairs as replacement for late Abba Kyari, who died after complications from Coronavirus.

by Saharareporters, New York May 13, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially announced the appointment of Prof Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff. 

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported the appointment of the former Minister of External Affairs as replacement for late Abba Kyari, who died after complications from Coronavirus.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced Gambari's appointment before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday. 

Prof Gambari was received at the Presidential Villa by Senior Presidency officials including the Director of Protocol, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed; the Permanent Secretary State House, Mallam Tijani Umar; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garuba Shehu. 

Recall that Gambari was Nigeria's envoy to the United Nations in 1995 when Ogoni environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and eight other activists were hanged by the then-military government of General Sani Abacha.

He was rejected by the people of the Niger Delta for defending Abacha's actions against international condemnation at the time of Saro-Wiwa's execution.
Gambari also supported the annulment of the June 12,1993 election won by business tycoon, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Appoints 75-year-old Former External Affairs Minister, Gambari, As Chief Of Staff 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ilorin Emir Thanks Buhari For Appointing Gambari As Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Tricked Ex-State Governor, Ambode, To Collect N350m For Five-day Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari's New Chief Of Staff Is Gambari Is More Subtle And Even More Dangerous Than Late Abba Kyari By Ambassador Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lawmakers Move To Cancel Chinese Loans Over Alleged Fraudulent Terms
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion On Gambari’s Appointment As Chief Of Staff By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ilorin Emir Thanks Buhari For Appointing Gambari As Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Tricked Ex-State Governor, Ambode, To Collect N350m For Five-day Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Reform Advocate Reacts To Withdrawal Of E-Money’s Police Escort
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Medical Director Of Kastina General Hospital Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad