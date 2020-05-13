President Buhari Announces Gambari As New Chief Of Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially announced the appointment of Prof Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported the appointment of the former Minister of External Affairs as replacement for late Abba Kyari, who died after complications from Coronavirus.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced Gambari's appointment before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Prof Gambari was received at the Presidential Villa by Senior Presidency officials including the Director of Protocol, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed; the Permanent Secretary State House, Mallam Tijani Umar; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garuba Shehu.

Recall that Gambari was Nigeria's envoy to the United Nations in 1995 when Ogoni environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and eight other activists were hanged by the then-military government of General Sani Abacha.

He was rejected by the people of the Niger Delta for defending Abacha's actions against international condemnation at the time of Saro-Wiwa's execution.

Gambari also supported the annulment of the June 12,1993 election won by business tycoon, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.


