Avoid Contact With Quarantined Dubai Returnees, Boss Mustapha Tells Nigerians

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, has warned Nigerians to avoid contact with citizens recently evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, until their quarantine phase was over and they were certified healthy.

Some returnees had in a viral video on Wednesday protested their ill treatment by the Nigerian Government since they voluntarily returned to the country.

Mustapha gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

He said, “The PTF reported the progress made with the evacuation of some Nigerians from the UAE, UK and USA. We also informed you about the mandatory quarantine protocol. Nigerians have in recent days been served with different audio-visual clips by some of these returnees.

“The PTF is saddened by the conduct of some of the returnees who fail to adhere to the conditions attached to their quarantine.

“I strongly urge them to obey the rules in the facilities and also urge their friends and relations to recognise the contagious nature of the disease by desisting from visiting them. Complying is in the interest of the visiting relation and in the overall public interest.”