Avoid Contact With Quarantined Dubai Returnees, Boss Mustapha Tells Nigerians

Mustapha gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

by Saharareporters, New York May 14, 2020

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, has warned Nigerians to avoid contact with citizens recently evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, until their quarantine phase was over and they were certified healthy.

Some returnees had in a viral video on Wednesday protested their ill treatment by the Nigerian Government since they voluntarily returned to the country.

Mustapha gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja during the daily COVID-19 briefing. 

He said, “The PTF reported the progress made with the evacuation of some Nigerians from the UAE, UK and USA. We also informed you about the mandatory quarantine protocol. Nigerians have in recent days been served with different audio-visual clips by some of these returnees.
“The PTF is saddened by the conduct of some of the returnees who fail to adhere to the conditions attached to their quarantine.

“I strongly urge them to obey the rules in the facilities and also urge their friends and relations to recognise the contagious nature of the disease by desisting from visiting them. Complying is in the interest of the visiting relation and in the overall public interest.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Asks Mosques, Churches, Cattle Markets To Reopen
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Burundi Expels WHO Officials From Country
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 193 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Emir Of Daura Discharged From Hospital, To Stay In Private Residence In Katsina Town
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Picking Up Madagascar COVID-19 Cure Not Our Priority, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Enter The President’s New Chief Of Staff By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion On Gambari’s Appointment As Chief Of Staff By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari's New Chief Of Staff Is Gambari Is More Subtle And Even More Dangerous Than Late Abba Kyari By Ambassador Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Slams N10m Against DSS For Illegally Detaining Man Who Purchased SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Ibrahim “Agboola” Gambari? By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ilorin Emir Thanks Buhari For Appointing Gambari As Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Ibrahim Gambari: The Trails Of Treachery By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad