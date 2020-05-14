BREAKING: Kano State Quarantines 2000 Almajiri Kids Over COVID-19

The Kano Government has placed 2000 children under the almajiri system in quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.



Aminu Tsanyawa, Commissioner for Health in the state, made this known on Thursday in Kano.



While commissioning the training for rapid response team saddled with the task of managing the children at quarantine centres, he said the trainees were selected from medical doctors, nurses, community health workers and laboratory scientists to test and screen the almajiri kids at their camps in Kiru, Gabasawa and Karaye local government areas of the state.