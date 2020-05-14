Don't Use Chloroquine As COVID-19 Treatment, NAFDAC Warns Nigerians

Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s Director-General, told journalists in Abuja that all COVID-19 patients must submit themselves to a doctor.

by Saharareporters, New York May 14, 2020

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has warned Nigerians against the use of Chloroquine to treat Coronavirus.

She said, “Nobody should buy Chloroquine and use it. If you have COVID-19, go to a doctor. We have warned Nigerians and shall do that again. Do not take Chloroquine. 

“The delay in approving some of the drugs for treatment of the virus is because of the clinical trials the agency is carrying out on them.

“So far, no group or individual has proffered any solution to the treatment or management of the pandemic.”

Adeyeye said the Chinese Government carried out lots of trials on Chloroquine before it approved its use for treatment on some COVID-19 patients.

She added, “Clinical trial is not a thing one can handle casually; it requires guidance, supervision and experiment before approval so that it will not cause further damage.

“The trial is to determine whether it is actually working or not, after a sustained observation. NAFDAC is supposed to be the centre of the regulation of clinical trial effects.

“Nobody can do any job of clinical trial in the clinic or anywhere without passing through NAFDAC protocol.

“If such a protocol is found defective or tends to compromise the health of Nigerians, we will not approve it.’’

The NAFDAC boss further said whatever procedure was coming up for the cure or curtailment of COVID-19 must be submitted for trial to the agency for appropriate processing.

She said the agency must also ensure that all the procedures used in arriving at their experimental processes for the cure or curtailment of COVID-19 must be submitted with relevant proof.

Mrs Adeyeye advised researchers and traditional medical practitioners to follow the normal protocol before the approval of their work for public consumption.

Saharareporters, New York

