Edo Records One Death, Discharges 20 COVID-19 Patients

This is the highest discharged cases so far recorded by the state since it recorded an index case in March. The governor said the late patient did not report early for treatment.

by Saharareporters, New York May 14, 2020

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the death of a Coronavirus patient.
Obaseki also announced the discharge of 20 COVID-19 patients after they tested negative for the virus.

This is the highest discharged cases so far recorded by the state since it recorded an index case in March. 

The governor said the late patient did not report early for treatment.

He said, “We have discharged 20 persons from our COVID-19 isolation facilities. 17 are from Stella Obasanjo Hospital; one from University of Benin

Teaching Hospital and two others from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.
“So far, 34 persons have been discharged. A patient, who reported late for treatment, was lost to the virus. Stay safe.”
 

