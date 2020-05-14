Ex-Anambra Governor, Ezeife, Accuses Nigerian Government Of Discrimination Against South-East In Palliative Distribution

Ezeife, who spoke with SaharaReporters recently, blamed officials coordinating the distribution of bias and prejudice in the sharing strategy.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2020

A former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said that the marginalisation of the South-East in the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown was an indication that the region had been rejected in Nigeria.

Ezeife, who spoke with SaharaReporters recently, blamed officials coordinating the distribution of bias and prejudice in the sharing strategy.

He said the Nigerian Government was in the habit of sidelining the South-East region in the scheme of things such as appointment, employment and developmental projects.  Chukwuemeka Ezeife

He said, “It is not unusual for the South-East to be cheated in such situation but I must say this one of palliative is too much.

"This government has consistently be doing things that suggest that they are pushing us out of Nigeria. In employment, appointment and development, the region is being cheated. Many of us did not expect much from this government.

"It is clear at this point that we are rejected as Nigerian citizens and when you reject us, we cannot reject ourselves."

On the COVID-19 relief fund, Ezeife called for equal distribution among states in the country rather than giving some special treatment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Slams N10m Against DSS For Illegally Detaining Man Who Purchased SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ilorin Emir Thanks Buhari For Appointing Gambari As Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Enter The President’s New Chief Of Staff By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari's New Chief Of Staff Is Gambari Is More Subtle And Even More Dangerous Than Late Abba Kyari By Ambassador Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Letter How Gambari Prematurely Retired Me And Other Yoruba Diplomats By Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion On Gambari’s Appointment As Chief Of Staff By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Slams N10m Against DSS For Illegally Detaining Man Who Purchased SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Army Officer, Two Others Released In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Ibrahim Gambari: The Trails Of Treachery By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Disobedience Of Court Orders By Comptroller-General Is Unhealthy For Democracy By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN)
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ilorin Emir Thanks Buhari For Appointing Gambari As Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad