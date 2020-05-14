Ex-Anambra Governor, Ezeife, Accuses Nigerian Government Of Discrimination Against South-East In Palliative Distribution

A former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said that the marginalisation of the South-East in the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown was an indication that the region had been rejected in Nigeria.

Ezeife, who spoke with SaharaReporters recently, blamed officials coordinating the distribution of bias and prejudice in the sharing strategy.

He said the Nigerian Government was in the habit of sidelining the South-East region in the scheme of things such as appointment, employment and developmental projects. Chukwuemeka Ezeife

He said, “It is not unusual for the South-East to be cheated in such situation but I must say this one of palliative is too much.

"This government has consistently be doing things that suggest that they are pushing us out of Nigeria. In employment, appointment and development, the region is being cheated. Many of us did not expect much from this government.

"It is clear at this point that we are rejected as Nigerian citizens and when you reject us, we cannot reject ourselves."

On the COVID-19 relief fund, Ezeife called for equal distribution among states in the country rather than giving some special treatment.