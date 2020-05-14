JUST IN: One Killed, Eight Injured In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community

One person was on Thursday evening killed in Yankara community under Faskari Local Government Area of Kastina State after bandits attacked different houses in the town.

A resident, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said about eight people were injured in the attack and have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

He also said that not less than 100 cattle were rustled by the bandits during the attack. File Photo

This comes as residents continue to expresses fear over the rising spate of killings and kidnappings in the state.

"It's so sad that the President is from Kastina State, yet we are not secured. We are now living in fear, cannot sleep at the night. In the daytime, we are also being attacked," the resident told SaharaReporters.