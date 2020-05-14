Katsina Residents Create Daily Tracker To Document Killings, Rape As Insecurity Grows In State

The unabated killings, kidnapping, rape and destruction of properties have gone for several days now with security agencies unable to arrest the disturbing trend.

by Saharareporters, New York May 14, 2020

Residents of Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State have started a daily security tracker to document the casualty figures of insecurity in the state.

On Wednesday, armed bandits attacked Daudawa and Angwan Baki communties in Faskari LGA, kidnapping five persons and killing two others.

The new tracker among other things will also document the number of internally displaced persons seeking refuge in Katsina town.

Saharareporters, New York

