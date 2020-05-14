LASPOTECH Employees Urge Lagos Governor Not To Appoint Allies Of Outgoing Rector

In a joint press statement by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, and Non-Academic Staff Union in LASPOTECH, they said it will be suicidal to appoint allies of the outgoing rector, Samuel Oluyinka Sogunro.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2020

Lecturers and other members of staff of the Lagos State Polytechnic have urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to appoint a rector that will command the loyalty and respect of all stakeholders in the polytechnic.

In a joint press statement by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, and Non-Academic Staff Union in LASPOTECH, they said it will be suicidal to appoint allies of the outgoing rector, Samuel Oluyinka Sogunro.

The statement reads, “These joy and happiness were with us before the coming of the present rector, Samuel Oluyinka Sogunro, whose antecedents is characterised by students harassment, hatred for staff that are not his friend and penchant for diabolism. 

“He became rector because of his friendliness to powers that be in government and his diabolical pursuit of the position. If there had been a governing council during the time of his appointment, Sogunro could never have been LASPOTECH rector.  Samuel Sogunro Lagos State Polytechnic Library

“We want to categorically affirm that he would never have been our rector if stakeholders in the polytechnic had been involved in the process. This is the reason the unions as stakeholders are lending our voice in the current appointment of the next rector of LASPOTECH.

“We also had to be involved because there is the utmost need to prevent the re-emergence of the prevailing travail in the next dispensation which may be brought about by appointing a wrong and unacceptable person to manage the polytechnic affairs in the next five years. The unions are passionate about preventing a repeat of the turmoil associated with Sogunro’s administration in the polytechnic.

“We are privy to the fact that some of the applicants for the position of rector are part of Sogunro’s administration. These are Metilelu Olumide, the current deputy rector (Academics) and Senayon Nurudeen, the immediate-past deputy rector (Academics). These two applicants are integral part of the maladministration of Sogunro’s tenure.

“It will be suicidal to give these Sogunro’s compatriots any iota of consideration on their applications. The unions do not expect them to scale the first hurdle in the process. Any mistake of appointing any one of the two will bring final doom on the polytechnic.”

The three unions further advised the governor not to appoint someone outside the polytechnic sector as it will limit the career advancement of eligible academics in the institution.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Lockdown: Private Schools Teachers In Ondo Groan Over Unpaid Salaries As Employers Blame Coronavirus For Revenue Cut
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: Renowned Student Activist Segun Okeowo Buried
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Police Foil ASUU Strike Rally In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Students march nationwide against law school fees
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Education University Of Lagos Officials Announce Reversal Of Student Fees Amid Continued Protests
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Tuition Stalemate: Lagos State Government Reverts To Old Fees
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Prof. Ibrahim Gambari And June 12: The “Un-disgraced” Collaborator By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Enter The President’s New Chief Of Staff By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari's New Chief Of Staff Is Gambari Is More Subtle And Even More Dangerous Than Late Abba Kyari By Ambassador Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Letter How Gambari Prematurely Retired Me And Other Yoruba Diplomats By Dapo Fafowora
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion On Gambari’s Appointment As Chief Of Staff By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Slams N10m Against DSS For Illegally Detaining Man Who Purchased SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Army Officer, Two Others Released In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Ibrahim Gambari: The Trails Of Treachery By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Disobedience Of Court Orders By Comptroller-General Is Unhealthy For Democracy By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN)
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ilorin Emir Thanks Buhari For Appointing Gambari As Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad