Man, Wife, Three-year-old Child Test Positive For COVID-19 In Ebonyi

A man, his wife and their three-year-old child have all tested positive for Coronavirus in Ebonyi State.

Governor of the state, David Umahi, made the disclosure on Wednesday during a statewide broadcast.

Umahi said the three-year-old child, who tested positive for the virus on May 11, was among the eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

The governor said that the child’s parents were the sixth and seventh cases reported in the state.

He said, “As at today, we have a total of eight cases, three of the cases are very sympathetic because it involves a man and the wife.

"The man and the wife have two little children, one is a year plus, the other one that tested positive for Coronavirous is three years old.

“The other child is still being breastfed and doctors have appealed to her parents to isolate her so that she does not get infected.

“The state government has pledged to cater for the child. We urge her parents to provide a child care giver or we provide one to take care of her.

“They have however, held on to the child and we view through Close Circuit Television how they pull her clothes and breast-feed her.

“I want doctors to make inquiries on what to do on the matter and we will do it even by force.”