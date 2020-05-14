Ondo NSCDC Arrests Five Northerners For Sneaking Into State, Government Orders Closure Of Motor Parks

Philip Ayuba, Commandant of NSCDC in the state, who disclosed the arrest of the violators, said those apprehended have been handed over to the Special Task Force on COVID-19 of the state for necessary disciplinary action.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2020

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ondo State has apprehended five travellers, who sneaked into the state from the Northern part of the country.

Philip Ayuba, Commandant of NSCDC in the state, who disclosed the arrest of the violators, said those apprehended have been handed over to the Special Task Force on COVID-19 of the state for necessary disciplinary action. 

He further warned drivers of heavy duty vehicles conveying essential materials to desist from carrying passengers into the state. 

In a related development, the state government has ordered that all inter-state motor parks be closed.

The move was part of measure to control the migration of persons into the state as government battles to stem the spread of the pandemic.  

Tobi Ogunleye, Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, made the disclosure in an interview on Thursday in Akure. 

Ogunleye said the directive to close down the motor parks was a result of the activities of the inter-state commercial drivers sabotaging the efforts of the government. 

He explained that despite the ban on inter-state movement, road transport workers were still conveying travellers in and out of the state without recourse to safety.

 

