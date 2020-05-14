OPC Donates Food Items, Others To COVID-19 Patients In Eight States

Adams urged government at all levels to look inward by embracing traditional remedies to curtail the spread of the deadly disease as is currently being done in Madagascar.

by Saharareporters, New York May 14, 2020

The Oodua Peoples Congress on Wednesday donated N3m for food and procurement of essential items for COVID-19 patients across the six states of the South-West region of Nigeria.

Patients of the disease in Kwara and Kogi states are also to benefit from the gesture, the organisation said.

National Coordinator of the group, Gani Adams, said the palliative was aimed at assisting the government in ensuring better treatment for all Coronavirus patients at various isolation centres in the states targeted.

He said, “The funds are meant for the procurement of essential items such as food and other necessities for the patients that have been receiving treatment at the isolation centres across the six states, including Kwara and Kogi states.

"The feedback we got from the first phase of the palliative was remarkable and it was the success that led to the second phase with the OPC contributing voluntarily across the board to make the sacrifice."

