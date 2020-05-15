Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff

by Saharareporters, New York May 15, 2020

There is currently discontent in the Niger Delta Development Commission following an illegal promotion of staff without regard for public service rules.

A source at the NDDC, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said no promotion examination or appraisal was done before the promotion was conducted.

“The last promotion conducted by the commission was for staff due for promotion in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively. Immediately this was concluded, promotion letters for successful staff in the first cadre were issued to them immediately.

“Promotion letters for successful staff in the second cadre were also released in the last week of April 2020, specifically from 27th to 30th.

“However to our surprise, on Tuesday 5th of May, 2020, another set of promotion letters without any form of exams or given criteria were issued to some special staff of the NDDC.

“Some had a single promotion, and some had a double promotion. The effective dates of promotion were 1st of May 2020,” the source said.

A document seen by SaharaReporters revealed that the promotion exercise was illegal as it ran contrary to the code and statutes establishing the commission and flagrant abuse of Rule 020701 of the Public Service Rules, which requires that senior officers must spend a minimum of three years on a post before being considered eligible for the promotion.

According to NDDC rules, staff from grade level 8 to 14 must spend a minimum of three years on a post before being considered for promotion while those from level 15 to 17 can only be considered after spending four years on a post.

Some of those who benefited from the illegal promotion include Peter Ebe (Finance), Silas Anyanwu (Human Resources), Charles Akpan (Administration), Chucks Osuji (CID), Godwin Ogedegbe (EDP’s office), Mr Gbenga (EDP’s office) and Alphonsus Fiderikumo (Finance). See Also Corruption Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio, Sends Staff On Mandatory Leave, Early Retirement Over Story Exposing N5bn COVID-19 Fraud In NDDC 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Others are Eno Obi (Audit), Henry Effiong (Finance), Arit Worika (Human Resources) and Okowa Pinnaebi (Human Resources).

Recall that the NDDC had been rocked by an N5bn COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment fraud, leading to national outrage and federal lawmakers summoning the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to explain what was going on in the agency.

Calls for a probe of the agency have not ceased with many observers describing the NDDC as a cesspit of corruption. See Also Corruption Lawmakers Summon Akpabio Over Fraud, Corruption In NDDC 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

