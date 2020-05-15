EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Approves N258m For Printing Of Invitation Cards For House Inauguration Two Months After Event Held

The document, which was used for the approval and release of the funds, was fraudulently processed two month after the event had taken place.

by Saharareporters, New York May 15, 2020

SaharaReporters has laid hands on a document revealing how Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, approved the sum of N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of lawmakers two months after the event had been held.

The document explicitly stated that the fund was processed on the orders of Obasa for the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly with 34 returning members and six new members, which was held on June 7, 2019. 

The document was titled “Celebrations and Ceremonies” and was dated August 7, 2019.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Fraudulently Collected N53m For Travel With Mistress To United States 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

It reads, “Being payment approved for the printing of invitation cards during the inauguration of the 9th Assembly as per Hon. Speaker’s approval vide LSHA/LM/C/276.” 

The N258m scandal is the latest in a series of reports on the corrupt activities of the Lagos Assembly Speaker, who have continued to siphon public funds through different means.

The reports have also exposed how Obasa has been using series of companies owned and linked to him to receive various sums from the state’s Assembly.

It was earlier revealed that Obasa collects N17m monthly from the Assembly to maintain his personal residence and guest house and also got N53m from the state coffers to travel with his mistress to the United States of America.  See Also Exclusive Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Unable to get SaharaReporters to stop exposing his fraudulent act, Obasa has paid N50m to some thugs to set ablaze the Civic Media Lab and also resorted to smear campaign against the online news publication.

See Also Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

 

Saharareporters, New York

