Lagos Reacts As Hospital Refuse To Treat Pregnant Women

Lagos State Government has reacted to the rejection of pregnant women by health workers at the Orile-Agege General Hospital, Lagos, who came to seek treatment at the facility.

Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said the state government had made treatment free for pregnant women.

SaharaReporters had, a couple of days ago, reported how health workers at the General Hospital, turned away over 40 women, who were at the hospital to attend pre-natal and ante-natal sessions.

The hospital management claimed the state Ministry of Health asked them to stop attending to patients due to the unavailability of drugs.

This contravenes an announcement made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos who had announced free medical services to pregnant women and other persons with health emergencies in the state as part of measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

Speaking in a chat with SaharaReporters, Omotosho stressed the position of the governor on free treatment for pregnant women.

He urged any pregnant persons refused treatment to request to see the chief medical director of the hospital.

“I'm not aware of any. If it happens, it's wrong. The patient should see the Chief Medical Director.

“The governor has made treatment for expectant women free,” the commissioner said. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Hospital Turns Away Pregnant Women Over Non-availability Of Drugs