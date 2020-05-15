Nigeria Generates N338.94bn From VAT In First Quarter Of 2020 —National Bureau Of Statistics

The Nigerian Government has generated N338.94bn Value Added Tax in the first quarter of 2020, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.



This was made known in its report on sectoral distribution of Value Added Tax in Q1.



It says, “Sectoral distribution of Value Added Tax data for Q1 2020 reflected that the sum of N338.94bn was generated as VAT as against N308.48bn generated in Q4 2019 and N293.04bn generated in Q1 2019, representing 9.87 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter and 15.66 per cent increase year-on-year.



“Professional services generated the highest amount of VAT, with N38.30bn generated and closely followed by other manufacturing generating N37.37bn, commercial and trading generating N17.19bn while, mining generated the least and closely followed by textile and garment industry and local government councils with N61.83m, N306.05m and N319.04m generated respectively.



“Out of the total amount generated in Q1 2020, N172.67bn was generated as non-import VAT locally while N93.67bn was generated as non-import VAT for foreign.”