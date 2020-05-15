Ondo: PDP Asks EFCC To Investigate Secret Account With N4.3bn, Transactions

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate the transactions of the secret account where N4.3bn was discovered after 10 years.

The party said investigating the account domiciled with Zenith Bank in Akure, Ondo State, was important as the state government claimed that the fund had already been spent.

The PDP noted that if the lawmakers of the state's Assembly had not issued a query on the money, the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led government would have been silent on the discovery of the secret account and the withdrawals.

In a statement on Friday, spokesperson for the PDP, Mr Zadok Akintoye, said it was also worrisome that the state government never disclosed the said funds as part of money handed over to it by the previous government.

He said, "Investigation by our party has shown that the Akeredolu-led ODSG is being economical with the truth and has violated the law with its intentions not to disclose the receipt of such funds until it was recently probed by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

"For the records, the Commissioner for Information lied when he alleged that the ODSG discovered the funds hidden in an account with the bank.

"The domiciled funds which was deposited in a call account was disclosed to the Akeredolu-led government which consequently took over the bank account. What is however, worrisome is that the Ondo State Government never disclosed the said funds as part of the funds handed over to it as part of the assets its inherited.

"We must therefore ask how this fund was accounted for or captured in the records of government."

The party further asked both Zenith Bank and Governor Akeredolu to come clean on the fund and disclose the wherabouts of N10.7bn accrued interest/earnings on the N4.3bn discovered in the account.