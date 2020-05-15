Redeem Yourself For Plunging Nigeria Into Economic Crisis, PDP Tells President Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, to implement electoral reforms that would make the voting process more transparent in the coming election.



Speaking to SaharaReporters on Friday, Kola Olognondiyan, publicity secretary of the party, said electoral reforms was the only way Buhari can make up for the economic crisis, which he had plunged the country into.



The PDP said it was impossible to have free and fair elections in Nigeria today with the way the electoral process was set up. Kola Olognondiyan



He said, "We are concened about the electoral process in itself. Until and unless electoral reforms are carried out, to manage the situation in which we have found ourselves electorally, our party does not believe that we can have a free, fair and credible election



"Just before the 2019 election, the National Assembly submitted an amendment to Mr President to address the fault lines in our electoral process which he has refused to sign.



"For instance, in the last election in Kogi State, voter registers were not displayed. We could not ascertain those who actually participated in that election, whether the dead or the living. Going into the upcoming elections, INEC is saying it cannot display the voters register which is the cardinal programme in electioneering.



"Since he (Buhari) is not going to be in the next elections, one of the best legacies he can leave beyond the economic quagmire that he has sank the nation of into is to allow for electoral reform.



"We are concerned about the impact of COVID-19 in the forthcoming elections, the governorship in Edo and Ondo states.

"The PDP believes that INEC should reason ahead and see what it can do in the immediate to tackle the effect of the pandemic on voters otherwise we may have voter apathy."