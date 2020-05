The Tafida of Ilorin, Dr Amuda Aluko, is dead, Royal News reports.

The late 85-year-old Aluko hailed from the Apabiekun family in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the elder statesman died in the early hours of Friday.

He was the Chief Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of Geri Alimi Hospital, Ilorin.

Late Amuda Aluko