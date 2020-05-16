48 Persons Killed In Adamawa Communal Clash

The bodies that have been recovered from the violence are being prepared for mass burial even as the casualty figure is expected to rise, a source told SaharaReporters on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2020

At least 48 persons have been killed in a communal clash in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Reports indicate that sophisticated firearms were used by the warring communities in Tingno under Lamurde Local Government Area, causing destruction of lives and property. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the fight began on Thursday night between the indigenous Chobok tribe and their Hausa settlers, according a source in the area.

It was gathered that the fight was sparked by contention over the right to slaughter a pig at a local abattoir, which later degenerated into a bloody fight. 

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, has confirmed the violent conflict but did not give casualty details.

He said, “The state Commissioner of Police has directed the Squadron Mobile Commander and the area Commander Numan Division to proceed with all DPOs within that area and all other operational commanders."

