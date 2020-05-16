Bandits Take Over Kastina Communities, Displace Over 200 Persons

Over 200 residents of various communities in Batsari Local Government Area of Kastina State have been forced to abandon their homes as a result of incessant attacks by bandits.

The attacks have claimed many lives and also led to the abduction of many women and children, who have since been declared missing after various invasions.

Some residents claimed that the bandits had taken over their communities and converted it to their operational base. A satellite view of Batsari Local Government Area of Kastina State

“It is trouble that forced us to leave our homes.

"Terrorists have deprived of us peaceful life. We are attacked day and night; constantly. That is our life now.

"We just got into vehicles without transport fare, young and old women, we are almost 200. Many of us are sick. We beg the government to protect us,” a resident, who spoke in Hausa dialect said in a video seen by SaharaReporters.