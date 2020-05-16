BREAKING: Buhari Receives Madagascan COVID-19 Herbal Drug Samples From Guinea Bissau’s President

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received the Madagascan native formulation against COVID-19 from President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari while receiving the samples of the traditional medicine as shared to African nations by Madagascar, said his position on all such herbal or traditional medicine remained the same.

“We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification.

"I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions,” the President said in a statement released by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

On the main reason for his visit, President Embalo said having stabilised his country after the tussle that attended the general elections won by him, he had come to seek counsel from Buhari on his plan for a government of national unity and a proposed war against corruption in his country.

“Problems of Guinea Bissau are problems of Nigeria. I have come to you as your son. I need your help and assistance to make the people happy. I will not let you down, neither will I put you in any difficult situation,” the visiting leader told President Buhari.

In response to these demands, Buhari commended Embalo on his confirmation as President and for stabilising the country.

“I commend your political dexterity in getting the opposition to join the proposed unity government,” he said.

