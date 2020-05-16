BREAKING: Buhari Receives Madagascan COVID-19 Herbal Drug Samples From Guinea Bissau’s President

Buhari while receiving the samples of the traditional medicine as shared to African nations by Madagascar, said his position on all such herbal or traditional medicine remained the same.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received the Madagascan native formulation against COVID-19 from President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari while receiving the samples of the traditional medicine as shared to African nations by Madagascar, said his position on all such herbal or traditional medicine remained the same.

“We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification.  SaharaReporters Media

"I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions,” the President said in a statement released by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

On the main reason for his visit, President Embalo said having stabilised his country after the tussle that attended the general elections won by him, he had come to seek counsel from Buhari on his plan for a government of national unity and a proposed war against corruption in his country.

“Problems of Guinea Bissau are problems of Nigeria. I have come to you as your son. I need your help and assistance to make the people happy. I will not let you down, neither will I put you in any difficult situation,” the visiting leader told President Buhari.

In response to these demands, Buhari commended Embalo on his confirmation as President and for stabilising the country.

“I commend your political dexterity in getting the opposition to join the proposed unity government,” he said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 288 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News JUST IN: After Public Outrage, Nigeria Immigration Service Suspends Redeployment Of Five Female Officers Who Participated In Viral Video Challenge
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 288 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion My Ibrahim Agboola Gambari Story By Babafemi A. Badejo, Ph.D
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#COVID-19: A Nigerian-Uk Woman Complains Of Being Traumatized For 43 Days In Isolation Center
PUBLIC HEALTH Release Me In Seven Days Or I Sue You, Benue COVID-19 Index Case Tells NCDC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Femi Adesina, Learn From Yesterday’s Spokesmen By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Ibrahim Gambari I Know By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad