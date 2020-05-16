Fear God, Coronavirus Is Not A Joke, Says Emir Of Daura After Recovery From Virus

The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruq Umar, on Saturday affirmed that COVID-19 was real.

Umar, who was speaking on his recovery from the disease, on Saturday, enjoined Nigerians to fear God and support current efforts by federal and state governments to tackle the pandemic.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how the emir was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Medical Centre in Kastina State on May 5. Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar

“All praises be to Almighty Allah for taking us through this time, the most dangerous period in the entire world.

“I want to draw the attention of the people world over that the current pandemic is not a joke, hence people should fear God and return to God.

“If the world is not settled, people should not expect anything good even if you are physically healthy,” the emir said.

A palace source had told SaharaReporters that Umar contracted the virus from Kastina State index case, Dr Aminu Yakubu, a Daura-based private medical practitioner, who later died of the virus.

It was gathered that the late Yakubu was the personal physician of Emir Umar and had met with him and his first wife, Hajiya Binta Umar, shortly before he died.

The wife also died two weeks after.

