JUST IN: Oyo Confirms 31 New Cases Of COVID-19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Makinde made this known via his official Twitter account on Saturday night.

The governor said 30 of the cases were members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area.

He said, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 31 suspected cases came back positive. Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area. The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm as the situation is under control. Intensified contact tracing has already commenced. We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken.

“The remaining one case is from Egbeda Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8pm today is 107.”