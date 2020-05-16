President Of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies Of COVID-19

The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association on Saturday said its President, Prof Bello Mohammed Agaie, had died in Sokoto of complications from Coronavirus.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2020

Bala Muhammad, the FCT branch Chairman of the association, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

Muhammad said Agaie died on May 12 in Sokoto. 

In his tribute, Muhammad described Agaie as a, “Veterinarian, academic and professional par excellence.

“Fresh from NYSC, Agaie was employed as Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), in June, 1994.

“He rose steadily through various levels of academic ladder to the post of a professor and Clinical Consultant on Pharmacology and Toxicology in October 2012 with special interest in chemotherapy and toxicology.

“During his time at UDUS, Agaie taught and groomed undergraduate and post-graduate veterinary and medical laboratory students and was most loved and cherished by his students in these medical fields at the university until his demise.”
 

