Release Me In Seven Days Or I Sue You, Benue COVID-19 Index Case Tells NCDC

Benue State COVID-19 index case, Mrs Susan Idoko, has threatened the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control with a lawsuit if she was not released within seven days from the isolation and treatment centre in Abuja.

Idoko, who was said to have tested positive for the virus in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, about 53 days ago, had been in constant faceoff with the NCDC and Nigerian Government after insisting that she does not have the virus.

Recall that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Wednesday said Idoko had refused to let the NCDC and other medical personnel take her samples, so they can do a final test on her before she was discharged.

In a letter dated 11th May, 2020 written by her lawyer, Steven Eke, and addressed to the Director-General of NCDC, the woman threatened to file a law suit against the agency if she was not released within seven days.

The lawyer said his client has lost confidence in the capability of the NCDC and demanded an independent test to be conducted by the World Health Organisation under the supervision of the British High Commission and her personal physician.

The lawyer further said that the continued detention of Mrs Idoko in the name of isolation was a clear violation of her fundamental human rights and that she will head to court if it persists.

The letter reads in part, "Please note that if within seven days of receipt of this letter you do not release our client unconditionally from your isolation centre or conduct test as requested, we shall take up the legal option of going to court to enforce her fundamental rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement."

Meanwhile, Ehanire disclosed on Friday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 that he had been able to persuade Idoko to consent to being tested.

According to the minister, the sample had been taken and the result will be out in a couple of days

