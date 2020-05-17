BREAKING: Armed Bandits Currently Attacking Two Katsina Communities

“They are presently shooting sporadically and stealing our cows, burning our houses, please help us alert the security agencies,” a resident of Bilbis told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2020

Armed bandits are currently attacking two villages in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The villages under attack are Bilbis and Hayin Gadar Daudawa.

No fewer than 20 people have been reportedly killed by bandits in Faskasi Local Government Area in the last two weeks. 

"They are presently shooting sporadically and stealing our cows, burning our houses, please help us alert the security agencies," a resident of Bilbis told SaharaReporters.

This is coming few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a total crackdown on bandits and kidnappers perpetuating the heinous crimes in Kastina State.

Buhari in a statement on Sunday signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, asked security operatives to sweep away kidnappers and bandits in the state.

 

