BREAKING: Buhari To Address Nigerians On Monday As First Phase Of Gradual Easing Of COVID-19 Lockdown Ends

Buhari is expected to speak about ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria and to decide on whether or not the country should go ahead with the second phase of the easing of the lockdown.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Monday.

This followed the end of the first phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

 

Aliyu Sani, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, made this disclosure when he appeared on a programme on Channels Television.

Buhari is expected to speak about ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria and to decide on whether or not the country should go ahead with the second phase of the easing of the lockdown.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Impounds UK Aircraft Conducting Commercial Flights
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity COVID-19: Abuja Pastors Conceal Identities, Deny Members Before Enforcement Team During Church Service
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Madagascar Records First COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason United States Government Told United Nations To Dismiss President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff, Gambari, As Envoy To Myanmar In 2008
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Impounds UK Aircraft Conducting Commercial Flights
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nwakaudu, Media Aide To Rivers State Governor, Wike, Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Gambari: The Slap Next Time By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity COVID-19: Abuja Pastors Conceal Identities, Deny Members Before Enforcement Team During Church Service
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Madagascar Records First COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
International Chinese Ambassador To Israel Found Dead In Tel Aviv Home
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason United States Government Told United Nations To Dismiss President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff, Gambari, As Envoy To Myanmar In 2008
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News No NYSC Mobilisation Soon, Says Director-General, Shuaibu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME French Police Arrest Africa's Most Wanted Man In Paris Over Rwandan Genocide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad