BREAKING: Buhari To Address Nigerians On Monday As First Phase Of Gradual Easing Of COVID-19 Lockdown Ends

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Monday.

This followed the end of the first phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Aliyu Sani, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, made this disclosure when he appeared on a programme on Channels Television.

Buhari is expected to speak about ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria and to decide on whether or not the country should go ahead with the second phase of the easing of the lockdown.