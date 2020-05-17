Buhari Planning Secret Operation Against Katsina Bandits —Garba Shehu

Reacting to protests by residents of Katsina over the rising insecurity in the state, Buhari, according to Shehu, was finalising plans for a proactive military operation.

by Saharareporters, New York May 17, 2020

Garba Shehu, spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that his boss was planning a proactive operation against armed bandits in Katsina State.

Reacting to protests by residents of Katsina over the rising insecurity in the state, Buhari, according to Shehu, was finalising plans for a proactive military operation. 

He said, "President  Muhammadu Buhari has authorised the commencement of a major military operation to sweep bandits and kidnappers out of Katsina State. 

"A major proactive operation by Special Forces, which details are being kept secret, is now in progress to replace the reactive strikes against insurgent camps.

"To give a full effect to the exercise, a planning team is already in the state selecting targets and making preparations for the execution of the “unprecedented” operation.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kastina Residents Block Highway, Protest Incessant Attacks, Kidnappings By Bandits 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

"The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, who has been measured in issuing official statements on the oncoming exercise, briefed the President on the plan he intends to flag off shortly.

"President Buhari who expressed sadness over the recent attacks in the state, extended his condolences to families of those killed and prayed for the recovery of the injured."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason United States Government Told United Nations To Dismiss President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff, Gambari, As Envoy To Myanmar In 2008
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insurgency Hold Northern Governors, Elites Responsible For Resurgence Of Insecurity In North –Shehu Sani
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Address Nigerians On Monday As First Phase Of Gradual Easing Of COVID-19 Lockdown Ends
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Impounds UK Aircraft Conducting Commercial Flights
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nwakaudu, Media Aide To Rivers State Governor, Wike, Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Gambari: The Slap Next Time By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity COVID-19: Abuja Pastors Conceal Identities, Deny Members Before Enforcement Team During Church Service
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Madagascar Records First COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
International Chinese Ambassador To Israel Found Dead In Tel Aviv Home
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason United States Government Told United Nations To Dismiss President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff, Gambari, As Envoy To Myanmar In 2008
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News No NYSC Mobilisation Soon, Says Director-General, Shuaibu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME French Police Arrest Africa's Most Wanted Man In Paris Over Rwandan Genocide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad