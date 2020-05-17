Commercial Motorcycle Rider, Passenger Die In Ondo Road Accident

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2020

Two persons lost their lives on Sunday evening in a road crash in Akure, Ondo State.

The accident occurred close to the NNPC Mega Station on the Akure-Owo-Benin Expressway.

 

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident involved a black coloured 4Matic Mercedes Benz car with the registration number FKJ 280 FF and a motorcycle with the registration number 434 WX.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the accident occurred when the motorcycle rider, who was also carrying a passenger, tried to avoid the driver of a trailer on full speed on the expressway.

He was said to have rammed into the oncoming Benz, leading to the death of the two persons.

 

Head of Operations of the Ondo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Olusegun Ogungbemide, who confirmed the accident to SaharaReporters, said it occurred around 5:17pm on Sunday.

He revealed that the corpses had been deposited at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital morgue in Akure. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

