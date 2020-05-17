JUST IN: Lagos Discharges 15 COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged 15 Coronavirus patients from its isolation facilities after recovering from the disease.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Ministry of Health via its Twitter account on Sunday.

The patients comprised nine females and six males, all Nigerians.

The tweet reads, “15 COVID-19 Lagos patients; nine females and six males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Yaba, LUTH and Agidingbi isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; nine from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, one from Agidingbi and five from LUTH Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos have risen to 623.”