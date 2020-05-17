Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Deputy, 17 Other Lawmakers Received N80m As Estacode For Attending Five-day Event

In yet another grand corruption at the Lagos State House of Assembly, SaharaReporters has discovered how Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa; Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, and 17 other members received N80m as estacode.

The lawmakers received the funds after attending a five-day event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa; Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni

SaharaReporters had in a series of reports exposed how Obasa and some of his allies at the Lagos Assembly diverted public funds for personal use.

Some of the reports showed how Obasa fraudulently approved the sum of N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly two months after the event held.

The online news publication also revealed how the Speaker approved N17m monthly to maintain his personal residence and guest house, and N53m from the state coffers to travel with his mistress to the United States of America. See Also Exclusive Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House

The fresh document seen by SaharaReporters revealed how 19 lawmakers led by Obasa and Sanni went for a women leadership programme and received N80m as estacode after returning from the programme.

The document dated December 30, 2019, stated that the payment was released on the orders of the Lagos Assembly Speaker.

“Payment approved as Estacode to the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Deputy Speaker, 14 officers and 17 hon. members to attend the women leadership seminar scheduled to hold at the Movenpick Hotel and Suite, Dubai, as per Rt. Hon. Speaker’s vide LSHA/FAD/0/110/IV,” the document read.

Recall that SaharaReporters had revealed how Obasa paid N60m to social media influencers to attack the media organisation on Twitter and other social networking platforms after it revealed his corrupt activities.

The Speaker is currently under pressure to stop the exposure of his corrupt acts in the state Assembly. See Also Corruption Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Pays N60m To Social Media Influencers To Attack SaharaReporters