Nigerian Government’s School Feeding Programme During COVID-19 Lockdown Tragic, Laughable –Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bode George, has described the Nigerian Government’s plan to feed school children at home during the lockdown put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 as laughable and tragic.

George in a statement on Sunday wondered how the government planned to identify the children earmarked for the palliative in a country with poor data records.

He said, “Pumping money into school feeding programme while schools are not open is a little absurd. It is a redundant, unworkable palliative.

“In a nation where there is no standard numbering of houses, how do you get the food to the beneficiaries? This is more than laughable. It is tragic.

“We must never reduce this obvious national challenge to partisan feud. This is beyond section triumphalism or sectarian animosity. Let us act by coming together, by discarding old divisions and embracing a new nationalistic front.

“Let our leaders rise in the true spirit of national vision and mobilise our people towards rescue and redemption. This is indeed how nations are built and strengthened in the times of great challenges.”