No NYSC Mobilisation Soon, Says Director-General, Shuaibu

Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Ibrahim Shuaibu, has said that there are no plans to mobilise recent graduates in the country for the compulsory scheme due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Shuaibu in an interview with Economic Confidential said only Batch A, Stream 1, who were asked to leave camp due to COVID-19 would be asked to complete orientation.

He said, “We don’t know when we are going to start mobilising our corps members. You know our training is also structured like that of the military and paramilitary. You can see that the Nigerian Navy recently suspended its training for its freshly recruited cadets.

“So, the moment the coast is clear, we are going to key into the way others will conduct their exercise, so that our corps members can be called back soonest.”