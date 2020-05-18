Boko Haram Attacks Military Base In Borno

A security source told SaharaReporters that the insurgents came into the village around 7pm in pickup trucks fitted with machine guns and attacked the Forward Operation Base in Gajigana, engaging the troops in a gun battle, which lasted for some hours.

by Saharareporters, New York May 18, 2020

Boko Haram terrorists on Sunday attacked troops of the Nigerian Army stationed in Gajigana town in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.



“Boko Haram fighters made a failed attempt to seize a base in the town of Gajigana but the attack was repelled on our side,” he said.

The source further said no life was lost but about 10 soldiers were wounded in action.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, on Sunday said Troops of 130 Battalion killed at least 20 members of the Boko Haram sect in a fierce encounter at the North-Western part of Baga town.

He noted that the troops conducted the decisive intercept offensive operation with the support of the Nigerian Army Super Camp in Baga.

Enenche explained that the insurgents, who were armed with mortars, rocket-propelled grenades, and small weapons, were on their way to attack villages surrounding Baga before the gunfight took place.

He said, “The troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming firepower, killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals, captured six AK 47 rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and five 36 hand grenades.

“However, nine of our gallant soldiers were wounded in action with no loss of life. They were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment.”

