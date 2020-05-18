BREAKING: Another Eight Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Same Oyo Company

Eight staff of a yet-to-be named company in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area of Oyo State have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is coming barely two days after 30 workers in the same organisation tested positive for the virus.

This brings the number of Coronavirus cases in the said company to 38.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who doubles as the Chairman of the state COVID-19 Task Force, made this known on his Twitter handle on Monday.

Makinde said the test results of two suspected cases from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, who passed away and have been buried also came back positive.

He said, "Eighteen confirmed COVID-19 patients have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to forty-six.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for eleven suspected cases came back positive. Eight of these cases are from the same organisation in Ibadan South West Local Government Area referred to in the update of May 16, 2020. One case is from Oluyole Local Government Area.

“Furthermore, the test results of two suspected cases from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, who passed away and have been buried also came back positive. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 118 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is four.”