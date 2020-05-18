BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Yobe Community

Another resident of the community told SaharaReporters that the town was up in flames with gunshots continuing.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2020

Boko Haram terrorists in several gun trucks are presently attacking Dapchi community in Yobe State, forcing many residents to flee for safety into nearby bushes.

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Monday, said the insurgents attacked the community around 7:30pm and began to fire sporadically at anything within sight.

He said the people were presently running into nearby bushes and the Kumadugu-Yobe River to avoid being killed or kidnapped.  Sahara Reporters Media

Another resident of the community told SaharaReporters that the town was up in flames with gunshots continuing.

The resident said he narrowly escaped and took refuge in a nearby village, adding that the attack was a major one.

Dapchi was attacked on February 19, 2018 by insurgents, who abducted 110 schoolgirls from their dormitory at Government Girls Science and Technical College.

The girls were later released in a deal with the Nigerian Government but one of them, Leah Sharibu, was held back because she refused to convert from Christianity to Islam.

Also in March, 2020, Boko Haram fighters attacked the town and killed seven policemen.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine Tested On Human Yields Positive Results
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Sanctions Chris Oyakhilome Over Controversial Comments On Coronavirus, 5G Network
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gradual Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT Extended By Two Weeks
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Lockdown: Buhari No Longer Addressing Nigerians Today, Presidency Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Gambari: The Slap Next Time By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine Tested On Human Yields Positive Results
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Sanctions Chris Oyakhilome Over Controversial Comments On Coronavirus, 5G Network
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gradual Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT Extended By Two Weeks
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria’s Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, Orders Detention Of Journalist, Family Members Over Poem Read On Radio
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Lockdown: Buhari No Longer Addressing Nigerians Today, Presidency Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Three Nigerians Stranded In Thailand Airport For Two Months Due To COVID-19 Lockdown
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News FIRS Chair Ignores Buhari’s Directive, Retires Nine Directors
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Government Arrests Army General, Islamic Cleric For Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad